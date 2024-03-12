The Bengals are slated to trade Mixon to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Previous reports indicated that Cincinnati intended to release Mixon, but instead the running back is in line to be dealt to Houston. The 27-year-old will thus fill the void created by the departure of Devin Singletary and is on track to lead a Texans backfield that also includes Dameon Pierce. In 17 regular season games with the Bengals in 2023, Mixon carried 257 times for 1,034 yards and nine TDs, to go along with 52 catches for 376 yards and three receiving scores.