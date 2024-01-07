Mixon rushed 14 times for 111 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns. He finishes the season with 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 257 rushing attempts, along with 52 catches on 63 targets for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Mixon took advantage of Cleveland resting numerous defensive starters with the Browns preparing for the playoffs. He opened the scoring with a one-yard rushing touchdown, and after eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in a season for the fourth time in his career with a 44-yard carry, Mixon celebrated by capping that possession with a six-yard receiving score. The 27-year-old running back has one more year left on his deal after restructuring his contract in July, so Mixon should be back in the lead role for the Bengals next season.