Bengals' John Ross: Active status confirmed
Ross (groin) is active Sunday against the Ravens.
Ross was limited in practice the first two days this week, but suiting up in full Friday signaled the wideout would likely be ready for the Week 11 matchup. With A.J. Green (toe) inactive last week against the Saints, Ross saw his most snaps (36) since Week 2, trailing only Tyler Boyd in terms of wide receiver snap share. Look for a similar alignment this week against a Baltimore defense giving up the fifth-least fantasy points per game to wide receivers (PPR formats), as Green is once again listed as inactive, leaving Boyd and Ross as the likely starting receiver duo.
