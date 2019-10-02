Bengals' John Ross: Could return later in season
Coach Zac Taylor relayed Wednesday that Ross' sternoclavicular injury entails a 6-to-8-week recovery, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The speedy wideout is thus a candidate to be activated off injured reserve later this season. Given that A.J. Green is still dealing with an ankle injury and facing an uncertain return date, Tyler Boyd is in line to continue to serve as the Bengals' undisputed top option at receiver. Meanwhile, Auden Tate, Damion Willis and Alex Erickson candidates to see added targets in the coming weeks now that Ross is sidelined.
