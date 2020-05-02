Bengals' John Ross: No fifth-year option
Ross will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ross has played just 24 of 48 eligible games since being drafted No. 9 overall by the Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft due to a number of injuries, so it doesn't come as much surprise to see Ross fail to receive the fifth-year option. The speedy wide receiver has largely been productive during the few times he's been on the field, but with the addition of 2020 second-round pick, Tee Higgins, and the expected healthy return of A.J. Green (ankle), it might be a tall task for Ross to see enough opportunities to break out in a meaningful way next season.
