Bengals' La'el Collins: Active for Week 3
Collins (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Cincinnati's starting right tackle will suit up for Week 3 after dealing with a back injury. The veteran offensive lineman has posted 161 of team snaps through his first two games.
