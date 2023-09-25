Collins (knee), who was released by the Bengals on Sept. 12 from the reserve/PUP list, passed his physical Monday and is expected to look to join a team soon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins sustained a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 16 of the 2022 season. He was placed on the Bengals' reserve/PUP list on Aug. 29 but was released two weeks later. Collins spent six seasons with the Cowboys before joining the Bengals in March of 2022 on a three-year, $22 million contract and will look for a team in need of offensive line help for the rest of the year.