The Cowboys released Collins on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Collins was brought in by the Cowboys in early August to fortify the team's depth on the offensive line due to injuries to Tyler Guyton (knee) and Hakeem Adeniji. Collins ended up playing in all three preseason games and was praised for his leadership with younger linemen, but he won't be part of the Cowboys' 53-man roster for the 2025 regular season. He last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Bengals, when he started 15 games at right tackle. Collins should garner interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to the offensive line.