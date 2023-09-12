The Bengals released Collins (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Collins was placed on the Bengals' reserve/PUP list on Aug. 29 while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he sustained in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Now that he's been released, Collins has the ability to land with another team once he is healthy.
