Collins received a tryout with the Cowboys on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Collins spent the first six seasons of his career in Dallas, before joining the Bengals as a free agent during the 2022 offseason. However, after sustaining tears in his ACL and MCL, the veteran offensive tackle was released Sept. 12 and has remained a free agent since. Now healthy, Collins has been working to find a new home and may end up back at an old one, where he'd likely start as a member of the Cowboys' practice squad if he can earn a deal.