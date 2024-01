The Cowboys signed Collins to the practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport reported earlier Tuesday that Collins worked out with the Cowboys. He was cut by the Bengals on Sept. 12 after spending time on a the reserve/PUP list due to a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. Collins passed his physical Sept. 25 and will return to Dallas, who signed the tackle out of LSU as an undrafted free agent back in 2015.