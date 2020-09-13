site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' LeShaun Sims: Inactive for Sunday's contest
Sims (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Although Sims rejoined the team Friday, but he missed the entire week of practice, so it's unsurprising that he'll watch from the sidelines Sunday.
