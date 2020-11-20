Alexander (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Football Team, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Alexander has started in four of seven games this season and consistently plays more than 60 percent of the snaps on defense, allowing 235 total receiving yards and no touchdowns so far. LeShaun Sims will return to action as well, so the Bengals' secondary is in decent shape moving forward, although Darius Phillips (groin) is on IR.