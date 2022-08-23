Alexander was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
After signing with the Dolphins on Aug. 15, Alexander is now set to miss the entirety of the 2022 season with a groin injury unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team. The injury once again leaves Miami very thin at cornerback.
