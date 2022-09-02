The Dolphins released Alexander (groin) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Alexander was placed on IR just a week after signing with the Dolphins and was slated to miss the entire 2022 campaign. However, he'll now be able to join a new team once he clears his current groin injury. The 2016 second-round pick appeared in 16 games for the Vikings last year and registered a career-high 51 tackles.
