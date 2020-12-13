Alexander (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Alexander was a full participant to kick off the practice week, but he was subsequently held to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. The former Viking sat out Weeks 4 and 5 while nursing a ribs injury, but he's otherwise remained capable of avoiding missed time in 2020. A matchup against the uber-talented Cowboys receiving corps has the potential to make matters difficult Sunday.