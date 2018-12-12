Bengals' Michael Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday
Johnson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will likely have to clear the league's concussion protocol before playing again. The Georgia Tech product dealt with a pectoral injury going into Week 14, but was able to play without an injury designation. The rest of the week should come with answers to Johnson's status, but if he can't play, Jordan Willis would likely pick up any slack Sunday against the Raiders.
