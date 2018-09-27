Bengals' Michael Johnson: Practicing in full Thursday
Johnson (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Johnson originally suffered the knee injury in Week 2 and was inactive for Week 3 against the Panthers. He was limited in every practice leading up to Week 3 and Thursday finally logged a full day of practice. The former Georgia Tech standout should be good to go for Week 4.
More News
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Won't suit up vs. Carolina•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Remains limited in practice•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Recovering ahead of schedule•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Will miss a few weeks•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Left knee injury•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Returns to Cincinnati•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4