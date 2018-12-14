Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable Week 15
Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Johnson suffered the concussion in last week's game against the Chargers and has yet to fully clear the concussion protocol. Jordan Willis should see an increased role at defensive end should Johnson be unable to gain clearance.
