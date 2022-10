Thomas played on just four offensive snaps and failed to see a single target in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Thomas was a complete non-factor in the Bengals' offense with fellow wideout Tee Higgins back in the mix Sunday. Barring injuries to the team's pass catchers, the 28-year-old receiver will find it hard to have much of an impact with limited opportunities on offense. Thomas remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup with the Falcons.