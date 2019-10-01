Play

Vigil recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in Monday's loss to the Steelers.

The Bengals defense did not bode well against Mason Rudolph and the rival Steelers, but Vigil was still able to make his presence felt on the field. He led the defense in tackles and forced a fumble early in the first quarter, which led to Cincinnati's only score of the night.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories