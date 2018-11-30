Vigil (knee) won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Denver, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil was able to return to practice this week after missing the last five games with a sprained MCL, and is healthy enough that he wasn't listed on Friday's injury report. The 25-year-old should return to his starting role at linebacker, where he accrued 51 tackles (41 solo) prior to suffering the injury Week 6.

