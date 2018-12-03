Bullock made his only field-goal attempt and sole extra-point try during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Broncos.

Bullock didn't see a large workload Week 13, but managed to convert his lone 35-yard attempt without issue. Cincinnati's offense is one of the least reliable units in the league, so Bullock is not an enticing fantasy option heading into Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.

