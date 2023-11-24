The Giants signed Bullock to the active roster Friday.

New York has already elevated Bullock three times this season, so he had to be signed to the active roster in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. Bullock has been perfect so far for the Giants, converting both of his field-goal tries and all six extra-point attempts across three appearances, though he hasn't yet tried a single kick from 50+ yards out. New York also signed Cade York to the practice squad.