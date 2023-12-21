The Giants placed Bullock (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Bullock will miss the Giants' final three games of the season after he suffered a right hamstring injury on a kickoff during the first quarter of this past Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Saints. The Giants plan to elevate Cade York from the practice squad ahead of their Week 16 contest in Philadelphia, and he'll become the team's third placekicker of the season after Bullock previously stepped in to replace the injured Graham Gano (knee) after Week 8. Over his six games as the Giants' kicker, Bullock converted five of six field-goal tries and went 10-for-10 on point-after attempts.