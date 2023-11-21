Bullock reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday.

Bullock will return to the practice squad after making his only field-goal attempt and all three extra-point tries during the team's win versus the Commanders on Sunday. The 33-year-old has already been elevated three times this season, so he will need to be signed to the active roster in order to play again. The team will now have to decide whether to sign Bullock or to go with Cade York for their upcoming matchup with the Patriots.