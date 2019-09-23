Hubbard is wearing a walking boot Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hubbard played 70 snaps on defense (90 percent) during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills and appeared to emerge from the contest healthy, so it may be that his walking boot is merely a precautionary measure. He notched six tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble. When the Bengals release their first injury report of the week Thursday, the situation surrounding Hubbard's health should be made clearer.

