Hubbard underwent an offseason procedure to address an ankle injury that he dealt with last season, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Hubbard -- who missed two regular-season games in 2023 due to a right ankle issue -- indicated that he had a complete deltoid reconstruction in his ankle as well as a TightRope procedure. Now that the defensive end has had his ankle repaired, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site relayed Monday that Hubbard says he's a few weeks ahead of schedule in his recovery and believes that he'll be ready for training camp.