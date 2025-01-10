Hubbard (knee) finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (25 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one safety across 14 games with Cincinnati.

Hubbard's 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and nine QB hits were all career lows for the 29-year-old. He missed the final three games of the season with a PCL injury in his knee. Hubbard is signed through 2025 but is slated for a raise to $9 million next season, a number that may prove to be too high considering the Bengals will be looking to pay Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and possibly Trey Hendrickson. That coupled with Hubbard's dip in production could make him a candidate for release.