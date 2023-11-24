Hubbard (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Hubbard was able to log a full practice Friday after recording limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his ankle issue. The veteran defensive end has appeared in eight games this season, tallying 37 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and four sacks.
More News
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Limited in Cincinnati's practice•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up Thursday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't play vs. Texans•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Gets sack for second straight game•
-
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Notches sack in win•