Williams had two carries for six yards on 11 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Niners.
Even with Chase Brown on IR, there wasn't much room for Williams to make an impact. Only on a few occasions have the Bengals not used Joe Mixon as a three-down back, and Williams is unlikely to dislodge Mixon from that role.
