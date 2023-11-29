Williams failed to record a single rush or target in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Williams played just eight snaps against the Steelers, which was his lowest total of the season. Sunday marked the fourth time that the veteran running back did not earn a carry in a contest this season. With that said, Cincinnati did not commit to the run in the game, as starter Joe Mixon recorded just eight rushes while quarterback Jake Browning handled three carries of his own. With Mixon cemented as the Bengals' top option out of the backfield, Williams has an uphill battle to earn more opportunities. Williams is nothing more than an insurance policy as the Bengals head into a Week 13 matchup with the Jaguars.