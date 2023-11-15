Williams reeled in his lone target for two yards and failed to record a single rushing attempt in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Texans.

Williams was held without a carry for the third time this season, while starter Joe Mixon handled all running back rushes in the contest. The 26-year-old played just 14 of the Bengals' 64 offensive snaps Sunday while Mixon handled 47 snaps. Williams seems unlikely to challenge for more opportunities in the offense barring an injury to Mixon. With that said, the veteran should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens.