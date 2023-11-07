Williams had three carries for 13 yards in Sunday night's win over the Bills while playing 13 offensive snaps.
With the game result in question up until the very end, there were very few opportunities for Williams to make an impact offensively. He did however contribute 61 yards in kick returns.
More News
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Minimal role in victory•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Two catches in win•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: One carry in win•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: One carry in loss•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Minimal role as backup•
-
Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Minimal usage in Week 1•