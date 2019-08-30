Bengals' Trayveon Williams: Return on tap
Williams (foot) is expected to suit up for Sunday's preseason finale against Seattle, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Williams appears primed for the No. 3 running back role in Cincinnati with Rodney Anderson (knee) believed to have suffered an ACL tear. The rookie sixth-round pick will likely contribute on special teams in addition to playing a reserve role behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.
