Boyd had five receptions on nine targets for 39 yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Rams.

Boyd turned in another solid PPR effort after grabbing six receptions against the Ravens in Week 2. The veteran slot receiver finished a distant second in receiving for the Bengals behind Ja'Marr Chase's 12-catch, 141-yard performance. Boyd doesn't carry the upside of his superstar teammate, but he offers a safe fantasy floor heading into next Sunday's tilt against Tennessee.