Boyd and the Steelers have mutual interest, though nothing is imminent for the veteran free agent, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

It's a fit that was rumored all winter, in part because Boyd is from Western Pennsylvania and went to college at Pitt. He spent the first eight years of his career in Cincinnati, where he topped 1,000 yards in 2018 and again in 2019 before taking a backseat in the Bengals offense to Tee Higgins and then Ja'Marr Chase. The 29-year-old has mostly worked from the slot, especially in recent years, but he could also get perimeter snaps in a Pittsburgh offense with minimal talent at WR behind George Pickens (Diontae Johnson was just traded to Carolina).