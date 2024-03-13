Boyd and the Steelers have mutual interest, though nothing is imminent for the veteran free agent, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
It's a fit that was rumored all winter, in part because Boyd is from Western Pennsylvania and went to college at Pitt. He spent the first eight years of his career in Cincinnati, where he topped 1,000 yards in 2018 and again in 2019 before taking a backseat in the Bengals offense to Tee Higgins and then Ja'Marr Chase. The 29-year-old has mostly worked from the slot, especially in recent years, but he could also get perimeter snaps in a Pittsburgh offense with minimal talent at WR behind George Pickens (Diontae Johnson was just traded to Carolina).
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Hitting free agency after down year•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Five catches in Week 16 loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Plays hero in overtime•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Logs another limited listing•