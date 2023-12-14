Boyd (foot/ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Vikings after turning in a full practice Thursday.

Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) were both limited participants in Wednesday's practice session, but the two wideouts have received the green light to play this weekend after closing the week with a full practice session. For the fourth game in a row, Boyd will be working with Jake Browning as his quarterback following the season-ending wrist injury to Joe Burrow. Over Browning's first three starts, Boyd has cobbled together a 10-83-0 receiving line on 15 targets and has carried once for five yards.