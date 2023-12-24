Boyd caught five of seven targets for 59 yards in Saturday's 34-11 loss to the Steelers.

Boyd produced Cincinnati's longest play of the first half with a 29-yard catch, but the Bengals took a 24-0 deficit into the locker room. He finished one target shy of the team lead shared by Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas in Ja'Marr Chase's (shoulder) absence. Heading into a Week 17 trip to Kansas City, Boyd has caught 64 of 94 targets for 634 yards and two touchdowns. The slot receiver needs 128 yards and two touchdowns over the next two games just to tie his lowest single-season total in each category from the previous five campaigns.