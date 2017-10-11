Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Decision on surgery coming soon

Eifert (back) likely will make a decision on potential season-ending surgery by Thursday, JIm Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert is meeting with doctors in Los Angeles on Wednesday while his teammates get some rest during a bye week. Surgery would rule him out for the rest of the year as he prepares to enter free agency in the offseason, but it would presumably give him a good shot to come back at full strength for training camp next year. He said that his current injury isn't related to the disc issue that forced him to have his second back surgery last year. While a third procedure on his back would obviously be worrisome, Eifert ultimately may not have any other choice. Given his contract status, it would make sense to get it out of the way as soon as possible, rather than trying to fight through the injury for the rest of the season (if that's even an option). Tyler Kroft has been filling in capably at tight end, catching 13 of 16 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns the past three weeks.