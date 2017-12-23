Bengals' Vincent Rey: Full participant Friday
Rey (jaw) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Rey was limited earlier in the week by a jaw injury, which he suffered during the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Vikings. He's expected to play on Sunday after logging a full practice Friday, so he'll start at middle linebacker per usual.
More News
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Leads Bengals in tackles despite injury•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Won't return due to jaw injury•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Expected to start•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Avoids inactive list•
-
Bengals' Vincent Rey: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...