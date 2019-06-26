Rey worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Rey is among the better free-agent linebackers left on the market and he could serve as valuable depth at inside linebacker for Baltimore. He's shown remarkable durability by playing a full 16 games in seven of nine professional seasons and is only a year removed from averaging a 101-tackle-per-season pace from 2014 through 2017.

