As expected, Rey missed Sunday's game after it was announced that he would likely miss the entirety of the preseason following a right ankle injury against the Bears on Aug. 9. With Vontaze Burfict suspended for the first four games of the regular season, Jordan Evans and Brandon Bell are both in line for expanded roles within the Bengals linebackers corps.