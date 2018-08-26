Rey (ankle) did not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Paul Dehner of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

As expected, Rey missed Sunday's game after it was announced that he would likely miss the entirety of the preseason following a right ankle injury against the Bears on Aug. 9. With Vontaze Burfict suspended for the first four games of the regular season, Jordan Evans and Brandon Bell are both in line for expanded roles within the Bengals linebackers corps.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...