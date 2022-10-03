Bell compiled four tackles while recording two interception and deflecting two passes in Thursday's 27-15 win over the Dolphins.

Bell was able to intercept Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter when he tried to take a deep shot to Tyreek Hill across the middle of the field. He later picked off Teddy Bridgewater when the quarterback attempted to target Mike Gesicki in the fourth. The two interceptions were Bell's first of the year and doubled his career total to four over his seven seasons in the league. The safety has now registered 21 tackles while recording two interceptions, three pass deflections and a forced fumble over the first four contests of the year. Bell will look to maintain his strong level of play when the Bengals take on the Ravens in Week 5.