Bills' Anquan Boldin: Fit complicated upon Matthews' arrival

Boldin's fit within the Bills offense could be complicated by Friday's trade acquisition of Jordan Matthews, who also prefers to operate out of the slot, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.

Boldin only signed with Buffalo this week, but it's already a bit unknown how Buffalo will maximize both he and Matthews within its scheme. 15 years into his NFL service, Boldin no longer possesses the explosiveness needed to gain separation outside, thus restricting him to making his impact from the slot. Through his first three seasons, however, Matthews has totaled 225 catches, 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns while predominately operating from a similar spot. As a result, the Bills suddenly have a pair of slot specialists, which figures to hurt Boldin most considering the value the team surrendered for Matthews.