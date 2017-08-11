Bills' Anquan Boldin: Fit complicated upon Matthews' arrival
Boldin's fit within the Bills offense could be complicated by Friday's trade acquisition of Jordan Matthews, who also prefers to operate out of the slot, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.
Boldin only signed with Buffalo this week, but it's already a bit unknown how Buffalo will maximize both he and Matthews within its scheme. 15 years into his NFL service, Boldin no longer possesses the explosiveness needed to gain separation outside, thus restricting him to making his impact from the slot. Through his first three seasons, however, Matthews has totaled 225 catches, 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns while predominately operating from a similar spot. As a result, the Bills suddenly have a pair of slot specialists, which figures to hurt Boldin most considering the value the team surrendered for Matthews.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...