Bills' Bryan Cox: Familiar name comes to Buffalo
Cox signed with Buffalo on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Bills Mafia is quite familiar with Cox's father, as Jr.'s dad played in the division for many seasons and was known to have an unfriendly gesture or two for the team's stadium full of fans. As for the son, he's floated around the league for a few years since 2017 out of Florida, and he'll try to earn a depth role as part of a deep Buffalo line. He'll probably need to shine on special teams to land what might be considered a bit of a long shot roster spot.
