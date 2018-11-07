Bills' Charles Clay: Not practicing Wednesday
Clay (hamstring) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Bills coach Sean McDermott labeled Clay as "week-to-week" when he met with the media Monday, so it's hardly a surprise the veteran tight end isn't on the field two days later. Unless Clay's recovery from the hamstring issue takes a dramatic turn for the better over the next couple of days, he seems poised to miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Jets. If that's the case, Jason Croom -- who established season highs across the board in the Week 9 loss to the Bears with three receptions for 36 yards on five targets -- would likely step in as the Bills' starting tight end.
