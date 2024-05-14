Claypool will have more competition to land a roster spot after the Bills signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The Bills seem to be taking an approach of signing as many journeymen that have previously shown upside as they can this offseason, with a plan of seeing who can stick to join a room with highly touted rookie Keon Coleman and third-year man Khalil Shakir. For now, it looks like MVS, Claypool, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins (among others) will duke it out for positioning and even a roster spot after holding a firmer grasp on jobs earlier in their careers.