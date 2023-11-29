Claypool (knee) was limited during practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Claypool hasn't played since Week 9 with the injury and will likely head into the weekend questionable again. However, if he's able to ramp up his activity level Thursday or Friday, he could still suit up Sunday against the Commanders.
More News
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Inactive versus Jets•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Questionable for Friday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Remains limited•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Considered limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Week-to-week after knee procedure•
-
Dolphins' Chase Claypool: Not practicing Thursday•