Claypool (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Claypool logged limited practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to practice without limitations Friday, and it now seems as if he's moved past his knee issue. The 2020 second-round pick has been inactive for four of the Dolphins' seven games since getting traded to Miami, and he'll at least be available for Sunday's contest.